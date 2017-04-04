Khloe Kardashian Proud Of Tristan Tho...

Khloe Kardashian Proud Of Tristan Thompson For Standing Up To LeBron James

HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe Kardashian could not be more thrilled with how her beau Tristan Thompson handled his beef with LeBron James on the court! " Khloe [Kardashian] saw LeBron [James] go ham on Tristan [Thompson] and, naturally, she didn't like it," an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of how the 32-year-old reality TV star felt about LeBron, 32, attacking her beau Tristan, 26 . "TT's family now and when you mess with him, you mess with her!" During the April 2 Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Indiana Pacers LeBron flipped out on Tristan after he thought he was responsible for letting Pacers player Paul George , 26, score 16 consecutive points for the opposing team.

