Kelly Oubre is playing the best basketball of his career and the timing couldn't be better
Kelly Oubre has shown the Wizards faithful what he's capable of in brief spurts during his two years in Washington but over the past few weeks, he's finally strung together a series of strong performances for the first time in his NBA career. The timing couldn't come at a more opportune time as the Wizards gear up for a deep playoff run and need more contributions from their bench to compensate for Ian Mahinmi's injury .
