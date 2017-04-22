Joshua's mind on Fury despite looming Klitschko fight
Anthony Joshua's attempts to unify the entire heavyweight division if the IBF champion defeats Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium could be thwarted by boxing politics, the Briton's promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed. Fury recently branded Joshua a "poor man's Frank Bruno" on Twitter, much to the Olympic gold medallist's chagrin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC