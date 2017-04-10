Johnson's drive at buzzer lifts Jazz over Clippers in Game 1

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, center, is helped off the court by center Boris Diaw, right, and guard George Hill, left, as coach Quin Snyder watches after Gobert injured his knee during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.