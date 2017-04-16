Joe Johnson's buzzer-beater gives Uta...

Joe Johnson's buzzer-beater gives Utah Jazz Game 1 win over L.A. Clippers

Joe Johnson's buzzer-beater gives Utah Jazz Game 1 win over L.A. Clippers The Jazz won their first playoff game since 2010. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://usat.ly/2oM69Um LOS ANGELES - Joe Johnson drove the lane and lifted in a shot at the buzzer, and the Utah Jazz overcame the loss of Rudy Gobert 17 seconds into the game to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 97-95 in their playoff opener on Saturday night.

