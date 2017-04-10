James, Leonard back to work as Cavs, ...

James, Leonard back to work as Cavs, Spurs go for 2-0 leads

LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard will take center stage in the NBA playoffs Monday after all the series openers are in the books. The best two-way players in the league are looking to give their respective teams 2-0 series leads, though each took different routes to get their first postseason wins this year.

