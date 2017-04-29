James, Cavs finish off IN in four-gam...

James, Cavs finish off IN in four-game sweep

15 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

LeBron James showed no remorse as he entered in his, "playoff mode", ripping apart the Pacers in points and his infamous chase down blocks. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, his.873 win percentage in first-round games is the best among the more than 300 players to play at least 25 playoff games since the current 16-team playoff format began in 1984.

