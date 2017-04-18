J.R. Smith participates in practice Wednesday, questionable for Game 3 against Indiana Pacers
J.R. Smith participated in the Cleveland Cavaliers' practice Wednesday and while Smith believes he's "absolutely" ready to go for Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers Thursday night, the team hasn't made the same determination and will wait to see how Smith responds before clearing him. "I don't want to ask," Smith said about talking to team doctors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC