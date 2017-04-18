Indiana Pacers Set to Pick No. 18 in ...

Indiana Pacers Set to Pick No. 18 in Upcoming Draft

19 hrs ago Read more: Indy Cornrows

It had been announced earlier this week that the Indiana Pacers had lost their draft-pick tiebreaker to the Milwaukee Bucks for the rights to the 17th overall selection in the upcoming NBA draft - where Indiana will now begin the process of evaluating their options for pick No. 18 come June.

