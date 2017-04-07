Heat scoreboard watching but not scor...

Heat scoreboard watching but not scoreboard stressing

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

While Thursday night hardly was the best of nights for the Heat in the race for a final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Dragic said idle time has to be coupled with perspective. But that doesn't mean he didn't pay heed to the Indiana Pacers , Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks all winning Thursday as the Heat awaited Friday night's game against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre .

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
News Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14) May '14 Andrew 9
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,693 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC