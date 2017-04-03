Hayward scores 39, leads Jazz to 120-...

Hayward scores 39, leads Jazz to 120-113 win over Wolves

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 39 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-113 on Friday night. Hayward and Joe Johnson powered a 40-point third quarter in which the Jazz came from behind and took the lead for good with a 16-7 run.

