Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha will get $4M in settlement from police brutality lawsuit
Nearly two years ago, Thabo Sefolosha was involved in a bizarre incident outside of a nightclub in New York in which he was arrested and left with a broken leg that caused him to miss the rest of the season. Later that year, in October, Sefolosha was acquitted of all charges.
