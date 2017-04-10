Grizzlies' Conley has best season after record-setting deal
In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley smiles as he gestures to the bench after hitting a key basket to pull ahead of the Denver Nuggets late in the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Denver. Conley cashed in during free agency then he paid dividends for the Grizzlies once the season tipped off.
