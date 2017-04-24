George should be careful what he wishes for

Paul George got the shot he always wanted, the shot he told teammate C.J. Miles he needed to take in the closing seconds, the shot that he's clearly rehearsed numerous times, based on his latest sports drink commercial. What George didn't get was the desired result as his potential game-tying 3-pointer soared over the rim and off the glass, putting an end to the Indiana Pacers' season - and, possibly, his career with the organization.

