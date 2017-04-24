Early trends from All-NBA ballots don't favor Paul George
Paul George 's All-NBA status, which will decide whether the four-time All-Star is eligible to become $70 million richer and could therefore impact his willingness to remain with the Indiana Pacers , will be revealed prior to the NBA Draft . However, with the trajectory of the franchise hinging - strangely - on the media's vote, it's never too early for a sneak peak, right? Our friends over at SB Nation's Houston Rockets blog The Dream Shake created this nifty spreadsheet of media members who they were able to confirm submitted an awards ballot.
