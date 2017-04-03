Damian Lillard scores Trail Blazers-r...

Damian Lillard scores Trail Blazers-record 59 points

17 hrs ago

He scored a franchise-record 59 points and matched his career high with nine 3-pointers to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 101-86 on Saturday night. Lillard surpassed Damon Stoudamire's 54 points with a step-back 3-pointer with 1:49 left.

