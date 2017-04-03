Curry scores 42, Warriors clinch West with win over Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker passes as Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson pursues during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Phoenix. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr yells to the officials during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.