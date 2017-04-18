Close call: Cavaliers hold on to beat...

Close call: Cavaliers hold on to beat Pacers

17 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

Kyrie Irving scored 37 points, Kevin Love added 27, James had 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers avoided another fourth-quarter collapse in Game 2, beating the Indiana Pacers 117-111 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in the series. After giving up a late lead and squeaking out the opener by just a point, James and Co.

