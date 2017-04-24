Cleveland Cavaliers sweep Indiana Pacers in NBA play-offs
LeBron James has scored 33 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer late in the fourth quarter as Cleveland completed a four-game sweep of Indiana in their NBA playoff opening-round series.The Cavaliers scored the game's final six points of the game against the Pacers to win 106-102 and advance to the second round of the eastern conference. Grizzlies tie series with Spurs in overtime San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard scored a career high playoff score of 43 but it wasn't enough to deny the Grizzlies an overtime win.
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
