Cavs showing cracks, weakness as NBA playoffs approach

19 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Instead of celebrating a 135-130 double-overtime win over an Indiana team fighting for a playoff spot on Sunday, the Cavs were in damage control. LeBron James apologized to Tristan Thompson, who was still fuming after a screaming match during a timeout with his world-famous teammate.

