Cavs edge Pacers in Game 1

LeBron James is averaging 26.4 points and 8.6 rebounds while Kyrie Irving is averaging 25.2 points and 5.8 assists . LeBron James scored 32 points and the defending champion Cavaliers, looking to flip the switch after a shaky regular season, began the National Basketball Association playoffs by escaping with a 109-108 Game 1 victory over the Indiana Pacers yesterday in Cleveland.

