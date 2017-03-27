Big game in Boston: Celtics-Cavs for ...

Big game in Boston: Celtics-Cavs for East No. 1 Wednesday

Big games in Boston have been part of so many NBA spring times, and the Celtics are about to host the next one. Beat Cleveland on Wednesday and the Celtics will take the Eastern Conference lead into the final week of the regular season.

