Wizards jump out early, cruise to 129-108 victory over Nets

Washington Wizards guard John Wall, center, shoots between Brooklyn Nets guards Isaiah Whitehead and Spencer Dinwiddie during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 24, 2017, in Washington. less Washington Wizards guard John Wall, center, shoots between Brooklyn Nets guards Isaiah Whitehead and Spencer Dinwiddie during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 24, 2017, in ... more Washington Wizards guard John Wall gets past Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 24, 2017, in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.