Will Solomon Hill provide consistent scoring for second straight game? Live updates and fan chat

New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill goes up for a shot between Orlando Magic forward Damjan Rudez, left, forward Aaron Gordon, second from left, and forward Bismack Biyombo during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. New Orleans Pelicans small forward Solomon Hill hasn't exactly emerged as a consistent offensive scoring threat for the New Orleans Pelicans this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.