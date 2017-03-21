Warriors will be without Andre Iguoda...

Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala against Mavericks

14 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala is fouled by Orlando Magic's C.J. Watson in the second period of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. Already without starting small forward Kevin Durant, key reserve and fellow small forward Andre Iguodala will miss the Mavericks game with a left hip strain.

