Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: Game Pr...

Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: Game Preview

10 hrs ago

The Utah Jazz travel to Houston to take on the Rockets tonight in a game with post-season implications. The winner of tonight's game will own the tiebreaker should the two teams end up with the same record at the end of the season.

