Tyler Hansbrough helps Mad Ants push for playoffs
The Fort Wayne Mad Ants needed a boost to move into playoff contention and former Pacers forward Tyler Hansbrough has delivered after joining the team for their past ten games. On Tuesday, Hansbrough scored 18 points and grabbed 23 rebounds as the Mad Ants beat Greensboro, 101-95.
