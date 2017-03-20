The Weekly Rap, March 20th-26th: This...

The Weekly Rap, March 20th-26th: This is March

The Raptors were able to take the perfect backseat to March Madness last night. They did not cause me any extra stress while breezing past the Pacers without much trouble, and they forced a visibly frustrated Paul George to stop trying at both ends midway through the third quarter.

