The Magic of Sample Size and which five Utah Jazz players should be on the court more

I'm going to cut to the chase, the Utah Jazz have three really good players playing very well right now: All-Star forward Gordon Hayward , possible Defensive Player of the Year center Rudy Gobert , and former Player of the Week point guard George Hill. Beyond those three the team has more depth than any previous Jazz team ever.

