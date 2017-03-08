Streaking Bucks host Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks will bring a season-high four-game winning streak to BMO Harris Bradley Center on Friday night when they take on the Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee is playing some of its best basketball of the season despite losing one of its top young stars in Jabari Parker to a season-ending ACL injury and Michael Beasley, a key reserve, to a hyperextended left knee.

