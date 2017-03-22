Steve Kerr, David West to attend Ariz...

Steve Kerr, David West to attend Arizona-Xavier Sweet 16 game in San Jose

The randomness of NCAA Tournament locations can occasionally provide alums with unique opportunities to watch their schools on the highest stage. The Warriors' Steve Kerr and David West will get that opportunity on Thursday night in San Jose.

