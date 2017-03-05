Steph Curry ends slump with 31, Warriors beat Knicks 112-105 The Warriors snapped their two-game losing streak with Sunday's win. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n3E5bb Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry drives against New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.