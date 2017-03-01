Steal of a Deal

Who on the Pacers' last 6 on the bench is going to average 11.5 points and 5 rebounds per 24 minutes a game in any one year of their career? What am I missing here? Jones could be had and locked up for a decent low-ball contract and add him to the young core----he is only 25!

