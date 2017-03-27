Sixers-Pacers Preview: Philly Riding Saric To The Finish Line

Despite the disappointment of missing out on Ben Simmons and seeing mere glimpses of Joel Embiid's brilliance, the in-house development the Sixers have fostered this season has been pretty remarkable. Much to the credit of Brett Brown and his staff, we've seen Robert Covington transform himself into a top-end defensive wing in the NBA, TJ McConnell blossom as a two-way ball-handler and even TimothA© Luwawu-Cabarrot get assimilated and grow increasingly comfortable on an NBA floor in his first season, earlier than I had anticipated .

