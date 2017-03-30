Rumor: Bulls ready to move on from Jimmy Butler this summer

Predicting what the Chicago Bulls front office will do this summer is a game of roulette - the ball can land anywhere and it wouldn't be a surprise. Is Dwyane Wade coming back? Is Nikola Mirotic part of the future? Fred Hoiberg? What kind of team are the Bulls trying to build, anyway? Then there is the biggest one: Is Jimmy Butler still part of the long-term plan? Or is he going to be moved to facilitate a rebuilding process? Last summer when the Bulls had the chance to trade him, they kept Butler to build around him then made some interesting choices in trying to do that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.