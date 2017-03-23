Richaun Holmes posterized Myles Turne...

Richaun Holmes posterized Myles Turner with this absurd dunk

Richaun Holmes is relishing his time in the 76ers ' starting lineup, and he didn't wait long to register his first emphatic throw-down of the night against the Indiana Pacers . Left holding the bag on this play are Myles Turner , a promising young defensive center, and once-and-forever Sixers player Lavoy Allen.

Chicago, IL

