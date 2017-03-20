His defense on George was somewhat non-existent, but given we don't really view Carroll as a shut-down stopper anymore, I'll take the offensive effort any day. 24 MIN, 16 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 7-11 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 6 +/- One of the best two-way players in this game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors Republic.