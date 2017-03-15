Norm-al Pressure

Norm-al Pressure

Norman Powell surprised many last year when he came out of nowhere midseason, started a number of games down the stretch, and played a critical role in the team's first round victory over the Indiana Pacers by guarding Paul George effectively while DeMarre Carroll still somewhat struggled with his return from injury. This season, the expectations have been hard to gauge for Norm, as his minutes fluctuated, as did his play, but overall the signs have been positive, with him showing an aggressive attacking game that tends to catch his opponents off guard and hard-nosed defense.

