Raptors hold off Wizards in key victory for playoff positioning

Raptors hold off Wizards in key victory for playoff positioning The Raptors pulled into a tie with the Wizards for third in the East after Friday's win. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lJ72c9 Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center.

