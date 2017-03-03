Raptors hold off Wizards in key victory for playoff positioning
Raptors hold off Wizards in key victory for playoff positioning The Raptors pulled into a tie with the Wizards for third in the East after Friday's win. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lJ72c9 Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC