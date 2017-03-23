Preview: Friday Night Hoops, Denver N...

Preview: Friday Night Hoops, Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers

After a couple of tough games against the Houston Rockets , the Nuggets beat the Cavaliers in epic fashion on Wednesday giving everyone hope that they just might hang in there for a post-season appearance. Time and again the Nuggets prove that the effort they put forth on defense pays dividends and sets them up for a shot at a win.

