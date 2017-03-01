Porzingis scores 20, leads Knicks to ...

Porzingis scores 20, leads Knicks to 101-90 win over Magic

Read more: Washington Times

Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Derrick Rose added 19 points to help the New York Knicks cruise to a 101-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Facing an Orlando team adjusting to playing with a smaller lineup, the Knicks used their superior size to their advantage all night.

