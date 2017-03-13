Portland Trail Blazers' Evan Turner returns to practice, expects to play vs. Atlanta Hawks
With 15 games left and 2.5 games separating them from the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers are about to receive a boost to their player rotation. Evan Turner returned to practice Friday after missing roughly five weeks with a fracture in his right hand, and the small forward is expected to play Saturday night when the Blazers visit the Atlanta Hawks .
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC