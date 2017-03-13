Portland Trail Blazers' Evan Turner r...

Portland Trail Blazers' Evan Turner returns to practice, expects to play vs. Atlanta Hawks

With 15 games left and 2.5 games separating them from the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers are about to receive a boost to their player rotation. Evan Turner returned to practice Friday after missing roughly five weeks with a fracture in his right hand, and the small forward is expected to play Saturday night when the Blazers visit the Atlanta Hawks .

