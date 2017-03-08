Payton's 2nd straight triple-double leads Magic over Bulls

Elfrid Payton had 22 points, 14 assists and 14 rebounds for his second straight triple-double, and the Orlando Magic rallied for a 98-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Payton's rebounds and assists were career highs, while Evan Fournier added 20 points to help Orlando erase a 13-point, second-half deficit and snap a two-game losing streak.

