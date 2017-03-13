Pacers Injury Update: Lavoy Allen (Knee) Questionable Vs Knicks
The Indiana Pacers may be one player short in the front-court Tuesday night, as forward Lavoy Allen has been officially ruled as 'questionable' for the matchup. The news comes via the Pacers' official Twitter account.
