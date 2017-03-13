Pacers final score: Pacers fall flat ...

Pacers final score: Pacers fall flat vs. Raptors in 116-91 loss

12 hrs ago

Familiar issues cropped up in a loss to a familiar opponent, with rebounding and three point shooting sending the Indiana Pacers into their latest alternating loss, dropping to the Toronto Raptors on the road. From the outset, the Pacers had no answer for the familiar rebounding dominance from Jonas Valanciunas , leading to four extra points in an eight point first quarter.

