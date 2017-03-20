Pacers dealing with the Knicks and sn...

Pacers dealing with the Knicks and snow in New York

The Pacers will wake up to a snowy mess in New York City on Tuesday but it appears the end result of the storm rolling through NYC won't match blizzard projections of 18 inches of snow predicted on Monday. That's a win for the Pacers since their game against the Knicks at MSG on Tuesday is the first of back-to-back games.

