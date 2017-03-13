Outside of Top 3...

Assuming the Top 3 players in this year's NBA draft are Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Jackson, and doubt we find a way to trade up that high...Who would be the next guy who would fit well on this team, and you would like to trade up to get? I have been seeing Jonathan Isaac from FSU slipping down the mocks, and if he is down around 10ish, I would strongly consider trying to trade something to get him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indy Cornrows.