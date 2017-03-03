Nikola Vucevic scores 25 points, Magic beat Heat 110-99
Nikola Vucevic scores 25 points, Magic beat Heat 110-99 Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points to help the Orlando Magic beat the Miami Heat 110-99 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2logrK2 Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra calls out instructions during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. ORLANDO, Fla.
