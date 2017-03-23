NBA mock draft: Examining Ivan Rabb's...

NBA mock draft: Examining Ivan Rabb's potential suitors as a late first round pick

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: California Golden Blogs

While most analysts have Ivan Rabb going in the late teens and early 20's of the first round of this years draft, the question remains: Where will Ivan Rabb end up in this year's bloated and extremely competitive draft class and who will benefit most from drafting him? Sports Illustrated's Andrew Sharp currently has Rabb going 18th to the Indiana Pacers. Rabb could be a good fit for the Pacers as they look to find some help for Thaddeus Young off the bench.

Start the conversation, or Read more at California Golden Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
News Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14) May '14 Andrew 9
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,664 • Total comments across all topics: 279,800,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC