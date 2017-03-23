NBA mock draft: Examining Ivan Rabb's potential suitors as a late first round pick
While most analysts have Ivan Rabb going in the late teens and early 20's of the first round of this years draft, the question remains: Where will Ivan Rabb end up in this year's bloated and extremely competitive draft class and who will benefit most from drafting him? Sports Illustrated's Andrew Sharp currently has Rabb going 18th to the Indiana Pacers. Rabb could be a good fit for the Pacers as they look to find some help for Thaddeus Young off the bench.
