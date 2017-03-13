Miller Time Podcast Episode #181
Jon Filet and Flava Dave return from an extended absence to check in on a Pacers team perpetually stuck near the .500 mark. They discuss Indiana's addiction to playing down to competition and ponder the happiness of Jeff Teague.
